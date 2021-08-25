Mark A. Sirgo Buys 25,000 Shares of 9 Meters Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMTR) Stock

9 Meters Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMTR) Director Mark A. Sirgo acquired 25,000 shares of 9 Meters Biopharma stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.10 per share, with a total value of $27,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NMTR opened at $1.23 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $313.35 million, a PE ratio of -2.12 and a beta of -0.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.14. 9 Meters Biopharma, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.55 and a 1 year high of $2.26.

9 Meters Biopharma (NASDAQ:NMTR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.03). As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that 9 Meters Biopharma, Inc. will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on NMTR shares. started coverage on shares of 9 Meters Biopharma in a report on Friday, June 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on shares of 9 Meters Biopharma in a report on Friday, June 4th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of 9 Meters Biopharma in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of 9 Meters Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.18.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in shares of 9 Meters Biopharma during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 9 Meters Biopharma during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of 9 Meters Biopharma by 126.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 34,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 19,000 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of 9 Meters Biopharma during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of 9 Meters Biopharma during the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors own 30.13% of the company’s stock.

9 Meters Biopharma Company Profile

9 Meters Biopharma, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on rare and unmet needs in gastroenterology. Its pipeline includes drug candidates for short bowel syndrome (SBS), celiac disease, and three early-stage candidates for undisclosed rare diseases and/or unmet needs. The company is founded by Jay P.

