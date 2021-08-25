MarketWise (NASDAQ:MKTW) Hits New 12-Month Low at $6.57

MarketWise (NASDAQ:MKTW)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $6.57 and last traded at $6.98, with a volume of 63071 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $6.80.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MKTW. Raymond James began coverage on MarketWise in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Wedbush initiated coverage on MarketWise in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on MarketWise in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities initiated coverage on MarketWise in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on MarketWise in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. MarketWise presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.80.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.44.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MKTW. Black Maple Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of MarketWise in the first quarter valued at $99,000. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MarketWise in the first quarter valued at $117,000. Tuttle Tactical Management acquired a new position in shares of MarketWise in the first quarter valued at $134,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MarketWise in the first quarter valued at $162,000. Finally, OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp raised its stake in shares of MarketWise by 50.0% in the first quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp now owns 30,000 shares of the newsletter publisher’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.92% of the company’s stock.

MarketWise Company Profile (NASDAQ:MKTW)

Ascendant Digital Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

