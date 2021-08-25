Marks and Spencer Group (LON:MKS) Sets New 52-Week High at $174.54

Marks and Spencer Group plc (LON:MKS)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 174.54 ($2.28) and last traded at GBX 173.20 ($2.26), with a volume of 1444995 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 170.70 ($2.23).

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Peel Hunt assumed coverage on Marks and Spencer Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a GBX 233 ($3.04) price target on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 165 ($2.16) to GBX 200 ($2.61) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 195 ($2.55) to GBX 200 ($2.61) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 160 ($2.09) to GBX 173 ($2.26) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 181 ($2.36).

Get Marks and Spencer Group alerts:

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 146.38. The firm has a market capitalization of £3.39 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 179.05.

Marks and Spencer Group plc operates various retail stores. It operates through five segments: UK Clothing & Home, UK Food, International, Ocado, and All Other. The company offers protein deli and dairy; produce; ambient and in-store bakery; meals dessert and frozen; and hospitality and Â’Food on the Move' products.

See Also: Percentage Decliners

Receive News & Ratings for Marks and Spencer Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marks and Spencer Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.