Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) Shares Acquired by Reilly Financial Advisors LLC

Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) by 100.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,207 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 605 shares during the period. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $70,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Marvell Technology by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,196,336 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $199,494,000 after buying an additional 21,679 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 66.7% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 66,948 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,279,000 after acquiring an additional 26,786 shares during the period. Nwam LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology during the 1st quarter valued at about $219,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in shares of Marvell Technology in the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its holdings in Marvell Technology by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 731,885 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,847,000 after purchasing an additional 113,938 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MRVL stock opened at $62.55 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -164.61, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $58.05. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.56 and a 12 month high of $62.83.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, June 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $832.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $803.02 million. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 8.13% and a positive return on equity of 5.25%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th were paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 8th. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.38%.

In other news, CAO Willem A. Meintjes sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.51, for a total transaction of $535,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.57, for a total value of $1,071,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 70,000 shares of company stock worth $3,908,100. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

MRVL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Marvell Technology from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $55.00 to $67.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.28.

About Marvell Technology

Marvell Technology, Inc engages in the provision of data infrastructure semiconductor solutions. It offers compute, networking, storage and custom related solutions. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

