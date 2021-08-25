Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Acquired by Empire Life Investments Inc.

Empire Life Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 6.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 159,067 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,731 shares during the period. Mastercard makes up approximately 3.7% of Empire Life Investments Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Empire Life Investments Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $58,074,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mastercard by 196.3% during the first quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 80 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC grew its stake in shares of Mastercard by 240.0% during the first quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 85 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the second quarter worth $34,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the second quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the first quarter worth $36,000. 69.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Mastercard from $444.00 to $451.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Compass Point boosted their target price on Mastercard from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Mastercard from $428.00 to $453.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Daiwa Capital Markets cut Mastercard from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $385.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Mastercard from $400.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $416.00.

In other news, Chairman Ajay Banga sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.34, for a total value of $23,420,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Vice Chairman Ann Cairns sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.00, for a total value of $152,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 114,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,565,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 876,377 shares of company stock worth $330,177,910 in the last ninety days. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE MA traded down $2.68 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $359.10. 2,339,538 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,714,701. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $373.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $354.35 billion, a PE ratio of 49.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. Mastercard Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $281.20 and a fifty-two week high of $401.50.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.23. Mastercard had a return on equity of 109.48% and a net margin of 43.22%. On average, analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 8.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th were given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 8th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 27.37%.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

