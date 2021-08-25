MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCFT) Shares Sold by Cullen Capital Management LLC

Cullen Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCFT) by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,231 shares of the company’s stock after selling 729 shares during the period. Cullen Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of MasterCraft Boat worth $453,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in MasterCraft Boat during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its position in MasterCraft Boat by 2,135.0% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 4,270 shares during the period. Tamarack Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of MasterCraft Boat in the 1st quarter worth approximately $120,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 30.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 1,193 shares during the period. Finally, Caxton Associates LP acquired a new stake in shares of MasterCraft Boat in the 1st quarter worth approximately $258,000. Institutional investors own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

Get MasterCraft Boat alerts:

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MCFT. Zacks Investment Research cut MasterCraft Boat from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on MasterCraft Boat from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Truist upped their target price on MasterCraft Boat from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. B. Riley upped their target price on MasterCraft Boat from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on MasterCraft Boat from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.00.

Shares of MasterCraft Boat stock traded up $0.62 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $26.34. 782 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 96,156. MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.90 and a 52-week high of $33.63. The company has a market capitalization of $499.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.78 and a beta of 2.26. The company’s fifty day moving average is $25.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

About MasterCraft Boat

Mastercraft Boat Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of boats. It operates through the MasterCraft, NauticStar and Crest segments. The MasterCraft segment offers recreational performance boats used for water skiing, wakeboarding, and wake surfing activities and produces boats under two product brands, MasterCraft and Aviar .

Featured Story: What are gap-down stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCFT).

Receive News & Ratings for MasterCraft Boat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MasterCraft Boat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.