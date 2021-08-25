Mattern Capital Management LLC Invests $306,000 in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Mattern Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $306,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Homrich & Berg grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 6.3% during the first quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 2,867,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,809,000 after buying an additional 170,311 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,837,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,307,000 after buying an additional 36,298 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,805,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,616,000 after purchasing an additional 14,465 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.3% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,739,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,817,000 after purchasing an additional 38,557 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the first quarter valued at about $227,354,000.

Shares of VIG opened at $162.02 on Wednesday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12-month low of $124.14 and a 12-month high of $163.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $157.85.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

