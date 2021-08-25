Matterport (NASDAQ:MTTR) Stock Price Up 9.1%

Matterport Inc (NASDAQ:MTTR)’s stock price rose 9.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $15.97 and last traded at $15.87. Approximately 51,334 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 2,290,495 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.54.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on MTTR shares. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Matterport in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Matterport in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Matterport in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Matterport in a research note on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a C$20.00 target price on the stock.

Matterport Company Profile (NASDAQ:MTTR)

Matterport Inc is a spatial data company driving the digital transformation of the built world. Matterport Inc, formerly known as Gores Holdings VI, is based in SUNNYVALE, Calif.

