MAX Exchange Token (MAX) Price Tops $0.36

MAX Exchange Token (CURRENCY:MAX) traded down 6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on August 25th. MAX Exchange Token has a total market capitalization of $660,562.30 and $235,068.00 worth of MAX Exchange Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MAX Exchange Token coin can currently be bought for $0.36 or 0.00000760 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, MAX Exchange Token has traded down 6.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,817.52 or 1.00020038 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.54 or 0.00040877 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $247.61 or 0.00517930 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $426.91 or 0.00892965 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $168.89 or 0.00353275 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.88 or 0.00008116 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002274 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00005320 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.39 or 0.00069834 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00004691 BTC.

MAX Exchange Token Profile

MAX Exchange Token (MAX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA3 hashing algorithm. It launched on February 6th, 2014. MAX Exchange Token’s total supply is 309,951,620 coins and its circulating supply is 1,818,551 coins. The official website for MAX Exchange Token is max.maicoin.com . MAX Exchange Token’s official Twitter account is @maxcoinproject

According to CryptoCompare, “A coin operating on a slightly different algorithm of SHA-3. However the main characteristics are all there including a relatively fast 30 second block time. Retargetting is done using the Kimoto Gravity well algorithm. “

Buying and Selling MAX Exchange Token

