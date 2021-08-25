Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) & Proxim Wireless (OTCMKTS:PRXM) Financial Contrast

Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) and Proxim Wireless (OTCMKTS:PRXM) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Volatility and Risk

Maxar Technologies has a beta of 1.37, meaning that its share price is 37% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Proxim Wireless has a beta of 2.59, meaning that its share price is 159% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Maxar Technologies and Proxim Wireless’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Maxar Technologies $1.72 billion 1.27 $303.00 million ($1.93) -15.67 Proxim Wireless N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Maxar Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than Proxim Wireless.

Profitability

This table compares Maxar Technologies and Proxim Wireless’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Maxar Technologies 0.34% -8.21% -2.05% Proxim Wireless N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Maxar Technologies and Proxim Wireless, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Maxar Technologies 0 6 7 0 2.54 Proxim Wireless 0 0 0 0 N/A

Maxar Technologies currently has a consensus price target of $44.85, suggesting a potential upside of 48.25%. Given Maxar Technologies’ higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Maxar Technologies is more favorable than Proxim Wireless.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

72.8% of Maxar Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 1.9% of Maxar Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.6% of Proxim Wireless shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Maxar Technologies beats Proxim Wireless on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Maxar Technologies

Maxar Technologies Inc. provides earth intelligence and space infrastructure solutions in the United States, Asia, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Australia, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Earth Intelligence and Space Infrastructure segments. The Earth Intelligence segment offers earth imagery products, including orthorectified imagery, imagery basemap, 3D and elevation, and information products; and SecureWatch, a subscription offering that provides online access to imagery and geospatial intelligence platform. This segment also offers geospatial information, application, and analytic services. It serves U.S. and other international government agencies, such as defense and intelligence agencies, as well as commercial customers in various markets. The Space Infrastructure segment provides space based infrastructure, robotics, sub-systems, and information solutions, including communication and imaging satellites and payloads; platforms for space exploration and hosting instruments for earth science; space subsystems for power, propulsion, and communication; satellite ground systems and support services; space-based remote sensory solutions; space robotics; and defense systems. This segment serves government agencies and satellite operators. Maxar Technologies Inc. was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Westminster, Colorado.

About Proxim Wireless

Proxim Wireless Corporation provides Wi-Fi, point-to-point, and point-to-multipoint 4G wireless network technologies for wireless Internet, video surveillance, and backhaul applications. It offers wireless broadband and backhaul products, wireless LAN access products, and network controllers. The company's products have applications in transportation, video surveillance, mobility, Wi-Fi offload, backhaul, wireless broadband/ISP, government, carrier Wi-Fi, retail Wi-Fi, and enterprises WLAN. Its broadband wireless equipment is used by enterprises, service providers, carriers, government entities, educational institutions, healthcare organizations, municipalities and other organizations that need high-performance, secure, and scalable broadband wireless solutions. The company serves customers through online retailers, a network of distributors, value-added resellers, system integrators, and original equipment manufacturers in North America, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in San Jose, California. As of July 31, 2018, Proxim Wireless Corporation operates as a subsidiary of SRA Holdings, Inc.

