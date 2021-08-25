McEwen Mining (NYSE:MUX) Shares Up 12.1%

McEwen Mining Inc (NYSE:MUX) (TSE:MUX)’s stock price shot up 12.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $1.11 and last traded at $1.11. 133,917 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 5,742,679 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.99.

Several brokerages recently commented on MUX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of McEwen Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.25 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Roth Capital lifted their price target on shares of McEwen Mining from $2.00 to $2.10 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. TheStreet upgraded McEwen Mining from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $1.75 price target on shares of McEwen Mining in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th.

The firm has a market cap of $518.88 million, a PE ratio of -9.42 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.67.

McEwen Mining (NYSE:MUX) (TSE:MUX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01). McEwen Mining had a negative return on equity of 13.56% and a negative net margin of 43.31%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that McEwen Mining Inc will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in McEwen Mining in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Smith Moore & CO. increased its stake in McEwen Mining by 108.9% in the 1st quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 31,646 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 16,500 shares during the period. One One Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in McEwen Mining in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in McEwen Mining in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in McEwen Mining in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 23.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

McEwen Mining Company Profile (NYSE:MUX)

McEwen Mining Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of gold and silver. It also explores for copper deposits. The company owns 100% interests in the El Gallo and Fenix projects located in Mexico; and the Black Fox Mine and Stock Mill, Grey Fox, and Froome and Tamarack properties in Canada.

