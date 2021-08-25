McKesson (NYSE:MCK) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $19.800-$20.400 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $19.230. The company issued revenue guidance of $247.76 billion-$254.90 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $249.75 billion.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on McKesson from $237.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on McKesson from $231.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Mizuho upped their target price on McKesson from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on McKesson from $222.00 to $224.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. McKesson currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $224.13.

Shares of MCK traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $200.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,097 shares, compared to its average volume of 996,370. McKesson has a one year low of $141.32 and a one year high of $210.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.70, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.09, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50-day moving average of $195.56.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $5.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.09 by $1.47. The firm had revenue of $62.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.16 billion. McKesson had a positive return on equity of 216.39% and a negative net margin of 1.83%. McKesson’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.77 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that McKesson will post 20.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This is a positive change from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.76%.

In other news, SVP Sundeep G. Reddy sold 450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.43, for a total value of $87,043.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,290 shares in the company, valued at $636,384.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 1,580 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.16, for a total value of $306,772.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,506,605.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,259 shares of company stock valued at $3,686,010 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

About McKesson

McKesson Corp. engages in the provision of supply chain management solutions, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information technology. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical; International; Medical-Surgical Solutions; and Prescription Technology Solutions (“RxTS“).

