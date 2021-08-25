Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware Has $1.64 Million Holdings in Apollo Investment Co. (NASDAQ:AINV)

Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware cut its position in Apollo Investment Co. (NASDAQ:AINV) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 119,888 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 2,630 shares during the quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware’s holdings in Apollo Investment were worth $1,636,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AINV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Apollo Investment by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 206,674 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,195,000 after acquiring an additional 12,430 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Apollo Investment by 9.1% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 48,810 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $669,000 after acquiring an additional 4,090 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of Apollo Investment by 4.1% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 21,369 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 833 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Apollo Investment by 4.5% during the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 23,101 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in shares of Apollo Investment by 1.6% during the first quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 60,061 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $824,000 after buying an additional 934 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Apollo Investment stock opened at $13.65 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $888.21 million, a P/E ratio of 8.33 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. Apollo Investment Co. has a 12-month low of $7.33 and a 12-month high of $15.27. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.76.

Apollo Investment (NASDAQ:AINV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The asset manager reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39. Apollo Investment had a net margin of 66.95% and a return on equity of 10.44%. On average, research analysts forecast that Apollo Investment Co. will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st will be paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 20th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.08%. Apollo Investment’s payout ratio is currently 73.37%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on AINV shares. upped their price target on shares of Apollo Investment from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Apollo Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Apollo Investment from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $14.50 to $13.75 in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Apollo Investment in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Apollo Investment has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.92.

Apollo Investment Corporation (NASDAQ: AINV) , a Maryland corporation organized on February 2, 2004, is a closed-end, externally managed, non-diversified management investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company (”BDC”) under the Investment Company Act of 1940 (the ”1940 Act”).

