Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware Lowers Holdings in Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. (NYSE:BCSF)

Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware lessened its stake in Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. (NYSE:BCSF) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 47,042 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,150 shares during the quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware’s holdings in Bain Capital Specialty Finance were worth $720,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance in the 1st quarter worth about $61,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 48.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance in the 1st quarter worth about $185,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 97.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 6,281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 921 shares during the last quarter. 51.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BCSF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Bain Capital Specialty Finance from $15.50 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bain Capital Specialty Finance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th.

Shares of NYSE:BCSF opened at $15.00 on Wednesday. Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.92 and a fifty-two week high of $16.45. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market cap of $968.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.63.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance (NYSE:BCSF) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34. Bain Capital Specialty Finance had a return on equity of 8.14% and a net margin of 86.26%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.07%. Bain Capital Specialty Finance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 93.15%.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc operates as a development stage company, which intends to focus on senior investments with a first or second lien on collateral and strong structures and documentation, intended to protect the lender. The company was founded on October 5, 2015 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

