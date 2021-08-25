Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware Lowers Holdings in The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG)

Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware trimmed its holdings in The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 48,628 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,609 shares during the period. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware’s holdings in The Carlyle Group were worth $2,260,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sierra Capital LLC lifted its stake in The Carlyle Group by 0.4% during the second quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 71,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,343,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 0.6% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 46,992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,727,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 4.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 10,207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 28.6% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC raised its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 1.6% in the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 35,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,323,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.79% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CG opened at $47.95 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 2.45. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.48 and a 52-week high of $51.55. The business’s 50-day moving average is $46.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.96 and a beta of 1.40.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.27. The Carlyle Group had a return on equity of 26.95% and a net margin of 38.32%. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.78%.

In other news, insider Bruce M. Larson sold 860 shares of The Carlyle Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.80, for a total transaction of $41,968.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Carlyle Group Management L.L.C sold 70,193 shares of The Carlyle Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.44, for a total transaction of $3,680,920.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,133,101 shares of company stock worth $543,529,613 in the last ninety days. 36.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded The Carlyle Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Carlyle Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. CIBC upgraded The Carlyle Group to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. raised their price target on The Carlyle Group from $49.50 to $51.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, TD Securities cut their price target on The Carlyle Group from $15.50 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.45.

The Carlyle Group Profile

The Carlyle Group, Inc engages in a multi-product global alternative asset management. It operates though the following segments: Corporate Private Equity, Real Assets, Global Credit, and Investment Solutions. The Corporate Private Equity segment focuses on buyout, and growth capital funds, which pursue a variety of corporate investments of different sizes and growth potentials.

