Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware Lowers Stock Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware lowered its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 92.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,781 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 20,436 shares during the quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware’s holdings in Netflix were worth $940,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cigna Investments Inc. New raised its position in shares of Netflix by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 15,934 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $8,312,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Netflix by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 123,278 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $64,309,000 after purchasing an additional 4,781 shares during the last quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP raised its position in shares of Netflix by 38.3% in the 1st quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 11,696 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $6,101,000 after purchasing an additional 3,236 shares during the last quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Netflix by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 3,997 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,111,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morningstar Investment Services LLC raised its position in shares of Netflix by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 122,701 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $62,993,000 after purchasing an additional 5,204 shares during the last quarter. 76.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 939 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $510.16, for a total transaction of $479,040.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 8,960 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $513.41, for a total value of $4,600,153.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,498 shares in the company, valued at $769,088.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NFLX. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Netflix from $560.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $590.00 target price (up previously from $575.00) on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $650.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Wedbush reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $342.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Netflix from $600.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $610.23.

NFLX stock opened at $553.41 on Wednesday. Netflix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $458.60 and a 1-year high of $593.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of $244.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $524.11.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $2.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.16 by ($0.19). Netflix had a return on equity of 36.49% and a net margin of 15.92%. The business had revenue of $7.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

