Mechel PAO (NYSE:MTL) Shares Gap Up to $2.25

Mechel PAO (NYSE:MTL) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $2.25, but opened at $2.45. Mechel PAO shares last traded at $2.55, with a volume of 3,940 shares trading hands.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.14.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Mechel PAO in the second quarter worth $517,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Mechel PAO in the second quarter worth $79,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Mechel PAO by 129.0% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 192,427 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $391,000 after acquiring an additional 108,386 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in Mechel PAO by 1,408.4% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 303,167 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $615,000 after acquiring an additional 283,069 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new stake in Mechel PAO in the second quarter worth $126,000. 3.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mechel PAO is a holding company, which engages in the mining and production of coal and steel, iron core, and nickel products. It operates through the following business segments: Steel, Mining, and Power. The Steel segment sells semi-finished steel products, long products of a wide range of steel grades, carbon and stainless flat steel products, and high value-added metal products.

