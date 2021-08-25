MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $45.50.

A number of analysts have commented on MAX shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on shares of MediaAlpha in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on MediaAlpha from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MediaAlpha from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on MediaAlpha in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Finally, raised MediaAlpha from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th.

In other news, insider Jeff Sweetser sold 8,000 shares of MediaAlpha stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.21, for a total value of $313,680.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,201,864.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Eugene Nonko sold 32,152 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.56, for a total value of $1,304,085.12. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 271,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,023,842.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 232,680 shares of company stock worth $8,577,836 in the last three months. 10.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in MediaAlpha by 28.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,140,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,400,000 after purchasing an additional 250,110 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in MediaAlpha by 45.3% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 190,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,742,000 after purchasing an additional 59,317 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of MediaAlpha during the first quarter valued at approximately $312,000. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MediaAlpha in the first quarter worth approximately $507,000. Finally, Atria Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of MediaAlpha during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,827,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MAX opened at $23.33 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -166.64. MediaAlpha has a one year low of $21.12 and a one year high of $70.33. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $34.00.

MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $157.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.38 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that MediaAlpha will post 0.1 EPS for the current year.

About MediaAlpha

MediaAlpha, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates insurance customer acquisition platform in the United States. Its real-time customer acquisition and predictive analytics platform allows insurance carriers, distributors, and other clients to acquire customers and optimize customer acquisition in various verticals of property and casualty insurance, health insurance, and life insurance.

