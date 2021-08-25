Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The medical technology company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $7.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.88 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 11.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share.

Shares of Medtronic stock traded up $2.41 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $134.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 148,774 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,580,197. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.65. Medtronic has a 52 week low of $98.94 and a 52 week high of $134.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $181.40 billion, a PE ratio of 50.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $127.43.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th will be paid a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MDT. Barclays began coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Medtronic from $135.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Medtronic from $137.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Medtronic from $140.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, lifted their price target on shares of Medtronic from $133.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $141.50.

In related news, CFO Karen L. Parkhill sold 605 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.47, for a total value of $75,304.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 2,473 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.07, for a total transaction of $316,717.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 53,349 shares of company stock worth $6,762,321. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Medtronic stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,000,437 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 981,186 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.97% of Medtronic worth $1,613,745,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.22% of the company’s stock.

About Medtronic

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

