Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) Given New $145.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) had its target price increased by equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $140.00 to $145.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the medical technology company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 9.38% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Medtronic from $140.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $152.00 target price (up from $140.00) on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Tuesday. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Citigroup reissued a “focus list” rating on shares of Medtronic in a report on Wednesday. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price target on Medtronic from $129.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Medtronic currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.17.

MDT stock opened at $132.57 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $178.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $127.43. Medtronic has a 1 year low of $98.94 and a 1 year high of $134.73.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $7.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.88 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 11.82% and a net margin of 11.98%. Medtronic’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Medtronic will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Karen L. Parkhill sold 605 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.47, for a total value of $75,304.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Bradley E. Lerman sold 4,000 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.52, for a total value of $526,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 53,349 shares of company stock valued at $6,762,321. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Medtronic by 0.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 111,779,290 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $13,875,162,000 after buying an additional 717,126 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Medtronic by 2.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 55,848,049 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $6,967,102,000 after buying an additional 1,128,738 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Medtronic by 1.7% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 24,598,840 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,053,451,000 after buying an additional 410,663 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Medtronic by 3.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,692,418 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,816,810,000 after buying an additional 735,134 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Medtronic by 1.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,813,130 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,699,706,000 after buying an additional 381,458 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.22% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

