Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) Given New $149.00 Price Target at UBS Group

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) had its target price raised by equities research analysts at UBS Group from $145.00 to $149.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the medical technology company’s stock. UBS Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 12.39% from the company’s current price.
A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on MDT. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Medtronic from $134.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Medtronic in a report on Thursday, May 27th. upped their price objective on Medtronic from $133.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Medtronic from $134.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Medtronic from $129.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $138.17.
Shares of Medtronic stock opened at $132.57 on Wednesday. Medtronic has a 12-month low of $98.94 and a 12-month high of $134.73. The company has a market cap of $178.16 billion, a PE ratio of 49.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business’s 50 day moving average is $127.43.
In related news, CFO Karen L. Parkhill sold 605 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.47, for a total transaction of $75,304.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 2,473 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.07, for a total value of $316,717.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 53,349 shares of company stock valued at $6,762,321. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Medtronic by 0.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 111,779,290 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $13,875,162,000 after purchasing an additional 717,126 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Medtronic by 2.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 55,848,049 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $6,967,102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128,738 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in Medtronic by 1.7% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 24,598,840 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,053,451,000 after purchasing an additional 410,663 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Medtronic by 3.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,692,418 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,816,810,000 after purchasing an additional 735,134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Medtronic by 1.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,813,130 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,699,706,000 after buying an additional 381,458 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.22% of the company’s stock.
About Medtronic
Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.
