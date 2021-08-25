Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) Given New $149.00 Price Target at UBS Group

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) had its target price raised by equities research analysts at UBS Group from $145.00 to $149.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the medical technology company’s stock. UBS Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 12.39% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on MDT. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Medtronic from $134.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Medtronic in a report on Thursday, May 27th. upped their price objective on Medtronic from $133.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Medtronic from $134.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Medtronic from $129.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $138.17.

Shares of Medtronic stock opened at $132.57 on Wednesday. Medtronic has a 12-month low of $98.94 and a 12-month high of $134.73. The company has a market cap of $178.16 billion, a PE ratio of 49.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business’s 50 day moving average is $127.43.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.09. Medtronic had a return on equity of 11.82% and a net margin of 11.98%. The company had revenue of $7.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Medtronic will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Karen L. Parkhill sold 605 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.47, for a total transaction of $75,304.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 2,473 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.07, for a total value of $316,717.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 53,349 shares of company stock valued at $6,762,321. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Medtronic by 0.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 111,779,290 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $13,875,162,000 after purchasing an additional 717,126 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Medtronic by 2.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 55,848,049 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $6,967,102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128,738 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in Medtronic by 1.7% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 24,598,840 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,053,451,000 after purchasing an additional 410,663 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Medtronic by 3.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,692,418 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,816,810,000 after purchasing an additional 735,134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Medtronic by 1.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,813,130 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,699,706,000 after buying an additional 381,458 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.22% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

