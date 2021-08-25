Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.09 EPS

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The medical technology company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Medtronic had a return on equity of 11.82% and a net margin of 11.98%. The company had revenue of $7.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

NYSE MDT opened at $132.57 on Wednesday. Medtronic has a 52 week low of $98.94 and a 52 week high of $134.73. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $127.43. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market cap of $178.16 billion, a PE ratio of 49.84, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.80.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th will be issued a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%.

In other news, CFO Karen L. Parkhill sold 605 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.47, for a total value of $75,304.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP John R. Liddicoat sold 34,656 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.65, for a total value of $4,389,182.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 53,349 shares of company stock worth $6,762,321 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Medtronic stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 8.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,000,437 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 981,186 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.97% of Medtronic worth $1,613,745,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 73.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MDT. Barclays initiated coverage on Medtronic in a report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $145.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Medtronic from $140.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Medtronic from $145.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BTIG Research cut shares of Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Medtronic from $140.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.91.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

