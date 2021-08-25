Melon (MLN) Trading 3.3% Higher This Week

Melon (CURRENCY:MLN) traded down 8.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 24th. One Melon coin can now be bought for about $38.88 or 0.00121884 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Melon has a total market cap of $57.42 million and approximately $6.43 million worth of Melon was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Melon has traded 3.3% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002075 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $26.56 or 0.00055102 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00003144 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.23 or 0.00014992 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002077 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $24.23 or 0.00050276 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $383.08 or 0.00794803 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002002 BTC.

Melon Profile

Melon (MLN) is a coin. Its launch date was March 15th, 2017. Melon’s total supply is 1,523,837 coins and its circulating supply is 1,477,025 coins. The official website for Melon is melonport.com . Melon’s official Twitter account is @melonport and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Melon is /r/melonproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Enzyme empowers users to build and scale investment strategies of their choice – from discretionary and robot to ETFs and market-making. Its second-generation smart contract-enforced platform is thoroughly tested and audited before any mainnet deployments are made. Enzyme Finance was formerly known as Melon Protocol. The token has a new icon and name, but the MLN ticker and contract address stay the same. MLN is used to pay for various functions throughout the fund creation process and investment lifecycle. “

Melon Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Melon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Melon should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Melon using one of the exchanges listed above.

