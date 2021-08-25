Metal Market Cap Hits $193.81 Million (MTL)

Metal (CURRENCY:MTL) traded 4.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 24th. One Metal coin can currently be bought for $2.95 or 0.00006121 BTC on major exchanges. Metal has a total market cap of $193.81 million and $65.71 million worth of Metal was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Metal has traded up 10.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Metal Coin Profile

Metal is a PoPP coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 9th, 2017. Metal’s total supply is 66,588,888 coins and its circulating supply is 65,588,845 coins. Metal’s official website is www.metalpay.com . The Reddit community for Metal is /r/MetalPay . Metal’s official Twitter account is @metalpaysme and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Metal Pay is a blockchain-based payment processing platform, which intends to introduce cryptocurrency to the mass-market level by combining participation incentives with a clean, user-friendly interface. Utilizing Proof-of-Processed-Payments to identify users, rewarding them for converting legacy fiat currency into cryptocurrency, acting as a bridge to the cryptocurrency world. Metal's system uses provable payments attached to verified identities to distribute currency. Anyone can participate to earn METAL as a reward for converting fiat to cryptocurrency. The Metal project aims to provide all of the financial services small to medium-sized businesses (SMB) might need. The MTL token is the native currency within the Metal system and it's distributed through a Proof of Processed Payments (PoPP) in which users earn MTL for sending money or making purchases. “

Buying and Selling Metal

