Metromile (NASDAQ:MILE) Hits New 1-Year Low at $3.96

Metromile, Inc. (NASDAQ:MILE) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $3.96 and last traded at $4.11, with a volume of 45364 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.07.

MILE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered Metromile from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $6.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered Metromile from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 10th.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.29.

Metromile (NASDAQ:MILE) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($1.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $7.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.60 million. Equities research analysts predict that Metromile, Inc. will post -1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MILE. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Metromile in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in Metromile during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Metromile during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY acquired a new stake in Metromile during the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in Metromile during the 2nd quarter worth about $58,000. 44.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Metromile, Inc provides pay-per-mile car insurance services in the United States and internationally. The company also licenses artificial intelligence claims platform to automate claims, reduce losses associated with fraud, and unlock the productivity of insurance carriers' employees. In addition, it offers The Pulse, a device that plugs into the diagnostic port of its customer's car and transmits data over wireless cellular networks.

