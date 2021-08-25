Metropolitan Bank (NYSE:MCB) Hits New 52-Week High at $77.70

Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. (NYSE:MCB) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $77.70 and last traded at $76.50, with a volume of 143 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $77.01.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Metropolitan Bank from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th.

Get Metropolitan Bank alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $650.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.82 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s fifty day moving average is $67.01.

Metropolitan Bank (NYSE:MCB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.14. Metropolitan Bank had a net margin of 28.29% and a return on equity of 13.90%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. will post 6.35 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Nick Rosenberg sold 1,005 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.15, for a total value of $64,470.75. Also, CFO Greg Sigrist bought 1,600 shares of Metropolitan Bank stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $61.35 per share, for a total transaction of $98,160.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Metropolitan Bank by 80.0% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 468 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Metropolitan Bank by 25.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Metropolitan Bank by 64.1% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC boosted its position in Metropolitan Bank by 77.4% during the 1st quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 2,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in Metropolitan Bank by 115,900.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 2,318 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.17% of the company’s stock.

Metropolitan Bank Company Profile (NYSE:MCB)

Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. engages in the provision of banking solutions through its subsidiary, the Metropolitan Commercial Bank. It provides a range of business, commercial and retail banking products and services to small businesses, middle-market enterprises, public entities, and affluent individuals.

Read More: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Metropolitan Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metropolitan Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.