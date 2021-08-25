Metropolitan Bank (NYSE:MCB) Sets New 1-Year High at $77.70

Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. (NYSE:MCB) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $77.70 and last traded at $76.50, with a volume of 143 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $77.01.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Metropolitan Bank from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th.

The firm has a market cap of $650.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.82 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Metropolitan Bank (NYSE:MCB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.14. Metropolitan Bank had a return on equity of 13.90% and a net margin of 28.29%. Research analysts expect that Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. will post 6.35 EPS for the current year.

In other Metropolitan Bank news, EVP Nick Rosenberg sold 1,005 shares of Metropolitan Bank stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.15, for a total value of $64,470.75. Also, CFO Greg Sigrist purchased 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $61.35 per share, for a total transaction of $98,160.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 8.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Metropolitan Bank by 331.6% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 6,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 4,655 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Metropolitan Bank by 39.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 46,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,686,000 after buying an additional 13,097 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Metropolitan Bank by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 112,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,097,000 after acquiring an additional 6,065 shares in the last quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Metropolitan Bank during the 1st quarter worth about $245,000. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Metropolitan Bank by 77.4% during the 1st quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 2,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 890 shares in the last quarter. 62.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Metropolitan Bank Company Profile

Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. engages in the provision of banking solutions through its subsidiary, the Metropolitan Commercial Bank. It provides a range of business, commercial and retail banking products and services to small businesses, middle-market enterprises, public entities, and affluent individuals.

