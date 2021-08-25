MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.900-$3.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.890. The company issued revenue guidance of $570 million-$580 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $559.79 million.

Shares of MGPI traded up $0.58 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $64.76. The stock had a trading volume of 46 shares, compared to its average volume of 85,407. MGP Ingredients has a 1-year low of $35.04 and a 1-year high of $76.68. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $63.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.34 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 4.24.

MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.84. MGP Ingredients had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 19.64%. Research analysts expect that MGP Ingredients will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. MGP Ingredients’s payout ratio is 19.12%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MGP Ingredients from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 12th.

In other MGP Ingredients news, Director Karen Seaberg sold 3,234 shares of MGP Ingredients stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.32, for a total transaction of $211,244.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,455 shares of company stock valued at $651,570. 36.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in MGP Ingredients stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI) by 62.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 119,592 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 45,867 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.54% of MGP Ingredients worth $8,089,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.39% of the company’s stock.

MGP Ingredients Company Profile

MGP Ingredients, Inc engages in the manufacture and trade of food, beverage, specialty wheat protein and starch food ingredients. It operates through the following segments: Distillery Products and Ingredient Solutions. The Distillery Products segment consists of food grade alcohol and distillery co-products, such as distillers feed and fuel grade alcohol.

