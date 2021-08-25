Michael C. Colby Sells 5,000 Shares of Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) Stock

Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) COO Michael C. Colby sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.00, for a total value of $685,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 427,024 shares in the company, valued at $58,502,288. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of GSHD opened at $133.22 on Wednesday. Goosehead Insurance, Inc has a 12-month low of $76.75 and a 12-month high of $174.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 370.06, a PEG ratio of 7.64 and a beta of 0.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $124.95.

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. Goosehead Insurance had a negative return on equity of 18.77% and a net margin of 5.23%. The business had revenue of $38.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.22 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Goosehead Insurance, Inc will post 0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th were paid a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Goosehead Insurance by 114.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 52,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,664,000 after buying an additional 27,991 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Goosehead Insurance by 108.1% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 800,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,945,000 after buying an additional 415,991 shares during the period. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Goosehead Insurance by 46.6% in the second quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 69,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,801,000 after buying an additional 21,964 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Goosehead Insurance by 0.4% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 186,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,777,000 after buying an additional 661 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in Goosehead Insurance by 162,200.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $620,000 after buying an additional 4,866 shares during the period. 45.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on GSHD shares. Piper Sandler started coverage on Goosehead Insurance in a research report on Friday, June 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Goosehead Insurance from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. TheStreet raised Goosehead Insurance from a “d” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Goosehead Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.33.

About Goosehead Insurance

Goosehead Insurance, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of independent personal lines insurance agency. It operates through the Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel segments. The Corporate Channel segment consists of company-owned and financed operations with employees who are hired, trained, and managed by the company.

