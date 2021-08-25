Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Expected to Announce Earnings of $2.06 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) will announce $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Ten analysts have made estimates for Microsoft’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.01 and the highest is $2.10. Microsoft reported earnings per share of $1.82 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 13.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Microsoft will report full year earnings of $8.61 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.09 to $8.95. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $9.72 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.50 to $10.50. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Microsoft.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.25. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.76% and a net margin of 36.45%. The company had revenue of $46.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.30 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.46 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Microsoft from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on Microsoft from $298.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Microsoft from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $289.67 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Sunday, July 25th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on Microsoft from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $320.39.

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT traded down $0.61 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $302.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,090,036 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,326,168. Microsoft has a fifty-two week low of $196.25 and a fifty-two week high of $305.84. The company has a market capitalization of $2.27 trillion, a P/E ratio of 38.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $281.43.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.11%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Microsoft by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 294,824,958 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $79,868,081,000 after acquiring an additional 2,249,303 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Microsoft by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 192,408,922 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $52,123,577,000 after acquiring an additional 13,584,306 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Microsoft by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 123,322,145 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $33,314,811,000 after acquiring an additional 3,090,751 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in Microsoft by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 92,898,047 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $25,166,309,000 after acquiring an additional 2,669,080 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Microsoft by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 84,365,516 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $19,890,858,000 after acquiring an additional 1,652,275 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.43% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, organizations, and enterprise divisions.

