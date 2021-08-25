Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) is Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC lessened its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 2.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,685 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 901 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up about 2.8% of Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $9,125,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSFT. Family Firm Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 1.2% in the second quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 3,153 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $854,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Well Done LLC grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.4% in the second quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 11,014 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,984,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Smart Money Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 2.3% in the first quarter. Smart Money Group LLC now owns 1,798 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $424,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 1.0% in the second quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC now owns 4,099 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,110,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 2.4% in the first quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,829 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $431,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.43% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $302.62 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.27 trillion, a P/E ratio of 37.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.78. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $196.25 and a 12 month high of $305.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $281.43.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.25. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.76% and a net margin of 36.45%. The business had revenue of $46.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.46 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.11%.

Several brokerages recently commented on MSFT. Wolfe Research lifted their price objective on Microsoft from $290.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Microsoft from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on Microsoft from $298.00 to $333.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $289.67 price target on shares of Microsoft in a report on Sunday, July 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $340.00 price target on Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $320.39.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, organizations, and enterprise divisions.

