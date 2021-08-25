MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) Shares Sold by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. cut its holdings in shares of MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 12,261 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 866 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in MicroStrategy were worth $8,147,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MicroStrategy during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of MicroStrategy during the first quarter worth about $27,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of MicroStrategy during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of MicroStrategy during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in shares of MicroStrategy during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors own 52.71% of the company’s stock.

Get MicroStrategy alerts:

In related news, EVP Wei-Ming Shao sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $654.50, for a total transaction of $654,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Phong Le sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $643.08, for a total transaction of $6,430,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,430,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 26,850 shares of company stock worth $18,427,185. Corporate insiders own 25.85% of the company’s stock.

MSTR opened at $715.50 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $634.67. The company has a market capitalization of $6.97 billion, a PE ratio of -16.52 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.78, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. MicroStrategy Incorporated has a twelve month low of $136.89 and a twelve month high of $1,315.00.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on MSTR shares. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of MicroStrategy from $450.00 to $360.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of MicroStrategy from $850.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. cut their target price on shares of MicroStrategy from $450.00 to $360.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of MicroStrategy from $700.00 to $540.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on shares of MicroStrategy in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $501.56.

MicroStrategy Company Profile

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides enterprise analytics software and services worldwide. It offers MicroStrategy 2021, an enterprise platform, which provides a modern analytics experience by delivering insights across multiple devices to users via hyperintelligence products, visualization and reporting capabilities, mobility features, and custom applications developed on the platform; analysts and data scientists with seamless access to trusted, governed data directly within their tools; and APIs and gateways, multiple deployment options, enterprise semantic graph, scalability, and security.

Featured Article: What does a market perform rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR).

Receive News & Ratings for MicroStrategy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MicroStrategy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.