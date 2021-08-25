Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Acquires 100,000 Shares of Danimer Scientific, Inc. (NYSE:DNMR)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its holdings in Danimer Scientific, Inc. (NYSE:DNMR) by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 200,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. owned approximately 0.23% of Danimer Scientific worth $5,010,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DNMR. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Danimer Scientific in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CKW Financial Group bought a new stake in Danimer Scientific during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. bought a new stake in Danimer Scientific during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Danimer Scientific during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Danimer Scientific in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. 40.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CMO Scott Tuten sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.73, for a total value of $147,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Danimer Scientific from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th.

DNMR stock traded up $1.18 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.17. The company had a trading volume of 19,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,205,680. The company has a quick ratio of 14.98, a current ratio of 15.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Danimer Scientific, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.75 and a 1 year high of $66.30. The company has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.26 and a beta of -1.16. The company’s 50-day moving average is $20.07.

Danimer Scientific (NYSE:DNMR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $14.47 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Danimer Scientific, Inc. will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Danimer Scientific Company Profile

Danimer Scientific, Inc, a performance polymer company, develops, produces, and provides bioplastic replacements for traditional petrochemical-based plastics. It produces polyhydroxyalkanoate, a biodegradable plastic feedstock alternative used in a range of plastic applications, including water bottles, straws, food containers, and other things under the Nodax brand name; polylactic acid-based resins for coating disposable paper cups; and other biopolymers.

