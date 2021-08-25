Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Acquires 2,213 Shares of GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS) by 13.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,956 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,213 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in GDS were worth $1,488,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in GDS in the second quarter worth about $45,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in GDS in the first quarter worth about $51,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in GDS in the first quarter worth about $79,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in GDS by 45.9% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in GDS by 19.6% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 55.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ GDS traded down $1.31 on Wednesday, hitting $54.94. The stock had a trading volume of 33,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,282,909. The business has a fifty day moving average of $66.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.77. GDS Holdings Limited has a 52-week low of $49.18 and a 52-week high of $116.76. The company has a market capitalization of $10.27 billion, a PE ratio of -56.25 and a beta of 1.01.

GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($1.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($1.60). GDS had a negative return on equity of 5.21% and a negative net margin of 16.28%. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.77) earnings per share. GDS’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that GDS Holdings Limited will post -0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GDS. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of GDS from $122.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of GDS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Macquarie cut their price objective on shares of GDS from $122.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 21st. TheStreet lowered shares of GDS from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GDS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.33.

GDS Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates data centers in the People's Republic of China. The company provides colocation, managed hosting, and managed cloud services, as well as consulting services to the cloud, internet and banking industries. The company serves cloud service providers, Internet companies, financial institutions, telecommunications and IT service providers, and large domestic private sector and multinational corporations.

