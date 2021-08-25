Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Buys 14,796 Shares of Qualtrics International Inc. (NYSE:XM)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its holdings in Qualtrics International Inc. (NYSE:XM) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 474,925 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,796 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Qualtrics International were worth $18,166,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in Qualtrics International during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in Qualtrics International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in Qualtrics International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Nvwm LLC purchased a new position in Qualtrics International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Qualtrics International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $75,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Qualtrics International alerts:

A number of research firms have commented on XM. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Qualtrics International in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Qualtrics International from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Qualtrics International from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Qualtrics International from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective (up from $43.00) on shares of Qualtrics International in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.83.

NYSE XM traded down $0.45 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $44.20. The company had a trading volume of 2,362 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,585,570. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.26. Qualtrics International Inc. has a one year low of $29.36 and a one year high of $57.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.75 billion and a P/E ratio of -68.75. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.24.

Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $249.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $241.66 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.01) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Qualtrics International Inc. will post -1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CTO John Thimsen sold 1,814 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.85, for a total value of $74,101.90. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 1,175,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,003,488.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Qualtrics International

Qualtrics International Inc provides an experience management platform for organizations to design, manage, and improve customer, employee, product, and brand experiences of businesses. The company offers Qualtrics XM Platform, a system of action that allows organizations to design new breakthrough experiences; and continuously improve broken experiences through identifying issues, addressing the root cause, and then overhauling processes before they manifest as lower trending satisfaction scores.

Featured Story: Percentage Gainers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Qualtrics International Inc. (NYSE:XM).

Receive News & Ratings for Qualtrics International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qualtrics International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.