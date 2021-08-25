Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Has $252,000 Position in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lowered its position in shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) by 32.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 903 shares of the company’s stock after selling 430 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 45.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,719,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $955,533,000 after buying an additional 1,467,310 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in DocuSign by 46.7% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,197,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $647,378,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017,699 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in DocuSign by 168.3% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,586,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,094,000 after purchasing an additional 994,969 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in DocuSign by 27.8% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,752,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,787,000 after purchasing an additional 380,725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in DocuSign by 19.9% during the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,736,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,542,000 after purchasing an additional 288,465 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.39% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Enrique T. Salem sold 10,000 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.40, for a total value of $2,774,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Loren Alhadeff sold 51,544 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.22, for a total transaction of $15,783,803.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 193,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,140,574.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 134,044 shares of company stock valued at $37,773,579 in the last quarter. 3.87% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ DOCU traded down $0.53 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $293.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,488,212. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $288.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.18 billion, a PE ratio of -272.21, a P/E/G ratio of 103.91 and a beta of 0.85. DocuSign, Inc. has a 52 week low of $179.49 and a 52 week high of $314.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.16. DocuSign had a negative net margin of 12.54% and a negative return on equity of 26.53%. The firm had revenue of $469.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $437.66 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.12 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 57.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that DocuSign, Inc. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

DOCU has been the subject of several recent research reports. increased their target price on shares of DocuSign from $282.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of DocuSign from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of DocuSign from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of DocuSign in a research report on Friday, June 11th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of DocuSign from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $271.73.

DocuSign Company Profile

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud-based electronic signature solutions. Its cloud based electronic signature platform helps companies and individuals securely collect information, automate data workflows and sign anything. The firm automates manual, paper-based processes allowing users to manage all aspects of documented business transactions include identity management, authentication, digital signature, forms and data collection, collaboration, workflow automation and storage.

