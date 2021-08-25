Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Purchases 2,550 Shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) by 63.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,550 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,550 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $516,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Pinterest in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Pinterest by 412.9% during the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pinterest during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Pinterest by 350.6% during the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 392 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Pinterest by 159.5% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 436 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the period. 55.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Pinterest alerts:

Several brokerages have recently commented on PINS. MKM Partners lowered their price target on shares of Pinterest from $90.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. lowered their price target on shares of Pinterest from $85.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pinterest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $94.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.02.

In other Pinterest news, CAO Tseli Lily Yang sold 2,560 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total transaction of $161,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.88, for a total transaction of $1,006,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 967,207 shares of company stock worth $68,656,106 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 8.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PINS stock traded up $0.18 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $55.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 65,652 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,504,646. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $68.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 262.76 and a beta of 1.24. Pinterest, Inc. has a one year low of $32.49 and a one year high of $89.90.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.36. Pinterest had a net margin of 7.18% and a return on equity of 12.09%. Analysts predict that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pinterest Profile

Pinterest, Inc engages in the operation of a pinboard-style photo-sharing website. It allows users to create and manage theme-based image collections such as events, interests, and hobbies. The company was founded by Benjamin Silbermann, Paul C. Sciarra, and Evan Sharp in October 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Featured Story: Cryptocurrencies

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PINS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS).

Receive News & Ratings for Pinterest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinterest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.