Millennium Management LLC Acquires Shares of 7,369 The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS)

Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 7,369 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $461,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in The Bank of Nova Scotia by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,211 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. Conning Inc. grew its stake in The Bank of Nova Scotia by 1.5% in the first quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 12,155 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $760,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in The Bank of Nova Scotia by 7.0% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,031 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Quilter Plc grew its stake in The Bank of Nova Scotia by 4.8% in the first quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 8,259 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $517,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Bank of Nova Scotia in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.46% of the company’s stock.

BNS opened at $63.20 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.53. The company has a market capitalization of $76.79 billion, a PE ratio of 13.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a 1-year low of $40.15 and a 1-year high of $68.02.

The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The bank reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.38. The Bank of Nova Scotia had a net margin of 19.62% and a return on equity of 12.15%. The company had revenue of $7.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.77 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.04 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Bank of Nova Scotia will post 6.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 6th were paid a $0.745 dividend. This represents a $2.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.72%. This is a positive change from The Bank of Nova Scotia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 2nd. The Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.68%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on BNS. Desjardins lifted their target price on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from C$85.00 to C$89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Barclays upgraded The Bank of Nova Scotia from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $82.00 to $87.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on The Bank of Nova Scotia from C$84.00 to C$86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on The Bank of Nova Scotia from C$82.00 to C$83.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered The Bank of Nova Scotia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.37.

The Bank of Nova Scotia Company Profile

Bank of Nova Scotia engages in the provision of financial products and services, including personal, commercial, corporate, and investment banking. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Other. The Other segment includes group treasury, smaller operating segments and business line elimination items.

