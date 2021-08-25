Millennium Management LLC Has $429,000 Stock Holdings in Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSHA)

Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSHA) by 8.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,125 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,725 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.06% of Taysha Gene Therapies worth $429,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,261,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,905,000 after buying an additional 31,429 shares during the period. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. grew its stake in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. now owns 2,179,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,234,000 after buying an additional 179,000 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Taysha Gene Therapies by 40.0% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,119,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,719,000 after purchasing an additional 319,640 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Taysha Gene Therapies by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 26,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,000 after purchasing an additional 2,475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC acquired a new position in Taysha Gene Therapies during the 1st quarter valued at about $409,000. Institutional investors own 44.89% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TSHA opened at $17.82 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $684.13 million and a PE ratio of -5.24. The business has a 50 day moving average of $19.90. Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.50 and a 12 month high of $33.35.

Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($1.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.84) by ($0.25). As a group, research analysts expect that Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. will post -4.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Kamran Alam sold 11,840 shares of Taysha Gene Therapies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.78, for a total value of $198,675.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 319,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,368,391.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 41.80% of the company’s stock.

TSHA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JMP Securities initiated coverage on Taysha Gene Therapies in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Taysha Gene Therapies in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Taysha Gene Therapies in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. Chardan Capital cut their price target on Taysha Gene Therapies from $67.50 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Taysha Gene Therapies from $43.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.31.

Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc, a gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing adeno-associated virus-based gene therapies for the treatment of monogenic diseases of the central nervous system. It primarily develops TSHA-101 for the treatment of GM2 gangliosidosis; TSHA-118 for the treatment of CLN1 disease; and TSHA-102 for the treatment of Rett syndrome.

