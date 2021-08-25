Millennium Management LLC Has $437,000 Stock Holdings in Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT)

Millennium Management LLC lowered its position in Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT) by 90.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,093 shares of the company’s stock after selling 145,001 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Arcutis Biotherapeutics were worth $437,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Arcutis Biotherapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Arcutis Biotherapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 545.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,762 shares during the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Arcutis Biotherapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in Arcutis Biotherapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.52% of the company’s stock.

ARQT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Mizuho initiated coverage on Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.83.

In other news, Director Howard G. Welgus sold 2,200 shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.13, for a total transaction of $57,486.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Bhaskar Chaudhuri sold 2,516 shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total value of $69,190.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 848,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,344,062.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,945 shares of company stock worth $260,161. Insiders own 39.00% of the company’s stock.

ARQT stock opened at $20.59 on Wednesday. Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.51 and a 52-week high of $38.49. The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of -6.06 and a beta of 0.29. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.28.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.84) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.94) by $0.10. On average, research analysts predict that Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -4.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for dermatological diseases. Its lead product candidate is ARQ-151, a topical roflumilast cream that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of plaque psoriasis and atopic dermatitis.

