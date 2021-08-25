Millennium Management LLC Has $445,000 Stock Position in Frank’s International (NYSE:FI)

Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Frank’s International (NYSE:FI) by 101.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 125,295 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 63,153 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Frank’s International worth $445,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in Frank’s International by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 166,300 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $590,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Frank’s International by 3.9% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 101,653 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 3,773 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Frank’s International by 3.3% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 123,500 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $438,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Frank’s International by 0.5% in the first quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 1,274,331 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,524,000 after acquiring an additional 6,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Frank’s International by 2.6% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 258,500 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $918,000 after acquiring an additional 6,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FI opened at $2.94 on Wednesday. Frank’s International has a twelve month low of $1.49 and a twelve month high of $5.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $671.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.91 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.89.

Frank’s International (NYSE:FI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The pipeline company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.01). Frank’s International had a negative net margin of 18.91% and a negative return on equity of 8.20%. The company had revenue of $107.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.80 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.15) earnings per share. Frank’s International’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Frank’s International will post -0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Frank’s International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd.

Frank’s International Company Profile

Frank’s International NV engages in the provision of tubular services to oil and gas industries. It operates through the following four segments: Tubular Running Services, Tubulars and Cementing Equipment. The Tubular Running Services segment provides tubular services in international offshore markets and in several onshore international regions.

