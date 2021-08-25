Millennium Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VRCA)

Millennium Management LLC cut its holdings in Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VRCA) by 90.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,418 shares of the company’s stock after selling 301,900 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Verrica Pharmaceuticals worth $506,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VRCA. Perceptive Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 5.9% during the first quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 3,610,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,698,000 after acquiring an additional 200,000 shares in the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS boosted its position in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 719,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,906,000 after purchasing an additional 54,325 shares in the last quarter. Altium Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 417.4% in the 1st quarter. Altium Capital Management LP now owns 562,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,529,000 after buying an additional 454,160 shares during the last quarter. Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Verrica Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,030,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 7.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 199,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,017,000 after buying an additional 14,392 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.25% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ VRCA opened at $10.63 on Wednesday. Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a one year low of $7.05 and a one year high of $18.42. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.97. The company has a market cap of $292.48 million, a P/E ratio of -7.54 and a beta of 2.27.

Verrica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRCA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by ($0.02). Sell-side analysts anticipate that Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Northland Securities cut their price target on shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals from $24.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Verrica Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.20.

In other Verrica Pharmaceuticals news, CFO A Brian Davis purchased 5,000 shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.89 per share, with a total value of $49,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $127,581. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Ted White acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.95 per share, for a total transaction of $39,800.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 21,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,561.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 11,500 shares of company stock valued at $113,725. 42.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Profile

Verrica Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in identifying, developing, and commercializing pharmaceutical products for the treatment of skin diseases. Its lead product candidate VP-102, is a proprietary topical therapy used in common skin indications including molluscum contagiosum and verruca vulgaris. The company was founded by Matthew Davidson on July 3, 2013 and is headquartered in West Chester, PA.

