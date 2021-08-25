Millennium Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Nature’s Sunshine Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:NATR)

Millennium Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Nature’s Sunshine Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:NATR) by 22.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 24,944 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,243 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Nature’s Sunshine Products were worth $498,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NATR. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Nature’s Sunshine Products by 28.5% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 37,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,000 after purchasing an additional 8,248 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Nature’s Sunshine Products by 107.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 27,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after acquiring an additional 14,525 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Nature’s Sunshine Products by 244.9% in the first quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 141,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,824,000 after acquiring an additional 100,434 shares during the period. Strs Ohio boosted its position in Nature’s Sunshine Products by 3.6% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 37,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $756,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nature’s Sunshine Products during the 1st quarter valued at about $154,000. Institutional investors own 66.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NATR opened at $17.06 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $340.18 million, a PE ratio of 14.83 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.70. Nature’s Sunshine Products, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.86 and a twelve month high of $21.50.

Natures Sunshine Products, Inc engages in the manufacturing and direct selling of nutritional and personal care products. Its product lines include general health, immune, cardiovascular, digestive, personal care, and weight management. It operates through the following geographical segments: Asia, Europe, North America, and Latin America and Other.

