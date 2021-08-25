Millennium Management LLC Sells 15,738 Shares of UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF)

Millennium Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF) by 75.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,256 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 15,738 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in UMB Financial were worth $485,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in UMBF. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of UMB Financial by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,310,064 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $490,280,000 after purchasing an additional 258,315 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of UMB Financial by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 886,277 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $81,829,000 after acquiring an additional 121,631 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of UMB Financial by 73.4% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 224,565 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $20,734,000 after acquiring an additional 95,087 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of UMB Financial by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 842,595 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $77,797,000 after acquiring an additional 66,456 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of UMB Financial by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 789,388 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $72,884,000 after acquiring an additional 61,108 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of UMB Financial from $82.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered UMB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $99.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on UMB Financial from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.75.

In other news, Director Alexander C. Kemper sold 2,357 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.60, for a total transaction of $230,043.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,030,656. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO J Mariner Kemper sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total transaction of $204,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 9,387 shares of company stock valued at $892,269 over the last three months. 10.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ UMBF opened at $91.85 on Wednesday. UMB Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $45.87 and a 12-month high of $99.98. The firm has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.86 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.39.

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The bank reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.05. UMB Financial had a net margin of 29.15% and a return on equity of 13.90%. The business had revenue of $332.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $311.78 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that UMB Financial Co. will post 7.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a $0.37 dividend. This is a positive change from UMB Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. UMB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.92%.

UMB Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of bank and asset services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Institutional Banking, and Personal Banking. The Commercial Banking segment serves the commercial lending and leasing, capital markets, and treasury management needs of the company’s mid-market businesses and governmental entities by offering various products and services.

