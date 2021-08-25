Millennium Management LLC Sells 94,681 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Millennium Management LLC cut its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 95.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,075 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 94,681 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $473,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 22.9% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,921,876 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $919,334,000 after buying an additional 1,477,218 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 2.0% in the first quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,936,138 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $804,939,000 after purchasing an additional 133,862 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,236,008 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $723,688,000 after purchasing an additional 34,245 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 10.6% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,673,119 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $426,265,000 after purchasing an additional 352,355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 12.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,570,857 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $414,398,000 after purchasing an additional 385,389 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA MUB opened at $117.16 on Wednesday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $114.91 and a 12-month high of $118.04. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $117.41.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

