Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Needham & Company LLC

Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a research report issued on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $75.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 12.16% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Mimecast from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price target on shares of Mimecast from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Mimecast from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Mimecast from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mimecast from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.31.

Shares of NASDAQ MIME traded up $4.22 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $66.87. 145,522 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 639,035. Mimecast has a twelve month low of $37.03 and a twelve month high of $62.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $56.02. The firm has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 121.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.30.

Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $142.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.13 million. Mimecast had a net margin of 6.94% and a return on equity of 10.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Mimecast will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Peter Bauer sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.84, for a total value of $381,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher Fitzgerald sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.41, for a total transaction of $100,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,359,658.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 194,364 shares of company stock worth $10,725,252. 8.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd lifted its position in Mimecast by 58.0% during the first quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 45,742 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,839,000 after purchasing an additional 16,800 shares during the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lifted its position in Mimecast by 56.6% during the second quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 426,592 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,631,000 after purchasing an additional 154,127 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in Mimecast by 32.1% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 389,423 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,659,000 after purchasing an additional 94,729 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Mimecast by 6.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,608 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $748,000 after acquiring an additional 1,055 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Mimecast by 2.2% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 138,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,573,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.09% of the company’s stock.

Mimecast Ltd. engages in the provision of cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email. It develops in suite of cloud services designed to offer cyber resilience for email and deliver comprehensive email risk management beyond the primary mail server. The firm’s products allow to secure and stores corporate communications and information to address compliance and e-discovery requirements.

