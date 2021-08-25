Mina (MINA) Trading Down 5.9% This Week

Mina (CURRENCY:MINA) traded down 8.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on August 25th. Mina has a market capitalization of $574.68 million and approximately $53.86 million worth of Mina was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Mina has traded 5.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Mina coin can currently be bought for approximately $2.86 or 0.00006005 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Mina alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002103 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002413 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $25.11 or 0.00052792 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $58.15 or 0.00122265 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $73.82 or 0.00155222 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00003463 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $47,485.15 or 0.99842260 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $479.14 or 0.01007432 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,134.62 or 0.06590844 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Mina

Mina’s total supply is 824,104,972 coins and its circulating supply is 201,226,168 coins. Mina’s official Twitter account is @MinaProtocol

Mina Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mina directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mina should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mina using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Mina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mina and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.