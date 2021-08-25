Mincon Group (LON:MCON) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

Mincon Group (LON:MCON)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reissued by stock analysts at Shore Capital in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports.
Shares of LON:MCON opened at GBX 105.35 ($1.38) on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 113.66. Mincon Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 77.50 ($1.01) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 120 ($1.57). The company has a market capitalization of £223.84 million and a PE ratio of 19.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.86.
Mincon Group Company Profile
Featured Article: How does a reverse stock split work?
Receive News & Ratings for Mincon Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mincon Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.