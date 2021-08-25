Mincon Group (LON:MCON) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

Mincon Group (LON:MCON)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reissued by stock analysts at Shore Capital in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports.

Shares of LON:MCON opened at GBX 105.35 ($1.38) on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 113.66. Mincon Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 77.50 ($1.01) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 120 ($1.57). The company has a market capitalization of £223.84 million and a PE ratio of 19.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.86.

Mincon Group Company Profile

Mincon Group plc designs, manufactures, sells, and services rock drilling tools and associated products Ireland, the Americas, Australasia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers conventional down the hole hammers, bits, and pipes for various drilling industries, including production and exploration mining, water well, geothermal, construction, quarrying oil and gas, and seismic drilling; reverse circulation products; hard-rock horizontal directional drilling system to provide access for fiber optic cable laying and similar activities; rotary drilling products; and drill pipe products.

