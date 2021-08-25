Mint Club (MINT) Trading Up 25.4% This Week

Mint Club (CURRENCY:MINT) traded down 5.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 24th. One Mint Club coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Mint Club has a total market capitalization of $1.96 million and $3,455.00 worth of Mint Club was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Mint Club has traded 25.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $26.81 or 0.00056000 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001725 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded 47.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005559 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000801 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000279 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000683 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0368 or 0.00000077 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Mint Club Coin Profile

MINT is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Mint Club’s total supply is 1,149,363,840,000 coins and its circulating supply is 920,363,840,000 coins. Mint Club’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Mintcoin is a community owned and operated pure PoS coin. Send your coins to your wallet and earn high yielding interest for saving your coins while securing the Mintcoin network. There is no coin cap, in order to replace lost coins and provide sustainable global scalability. The coin now runs 100% POS (proof-of-stake) to secure the network. After the year 2016, Stakers aka Minters will receive a fixed 5% APR (annual percentage rate) indefinitely, as a reward for securing the network. “

Buying and Selling Mint Club

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mint Club directly using US dollars.

