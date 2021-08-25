Mirrored Amazon (mAMZN) Achieves Market Cap of $26.83 Million

Mirrored Amazon (CURRENCY:mAMZN) traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 24th. Mirrored Amazon has a market capitalization of $26.83 million and $59,990.00 worth of Mirrored Amazon was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Mirrored Amazon has traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar. One Mirrored Amazon coin can currently be purchased for $3,317.29 or 0.06882578 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002075 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00002413 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.34 or 0.00054657 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60.51 or 0.00125551 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $75.61 or 0.00156870 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00003571 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $48,225.24 or 1.00055898 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $483.48 or 0.01003105 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,220.49 or 0.06681744 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Mirrored Amazon Coin Profile

Mirrored Amazon’s total supply is 8,087 coins. The official website for Mirrored Amazon is mirror.finance . Mirrored Amazon’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol . The official message board for Mirrored Amazon is medium.com/mirror-protocol

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored Amazon directly using U.S. dollars.

